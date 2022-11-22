Google Acquires Managed Data Analytics Service Provider for K-12 Schools

Google recently acquired BrightBytes, which develops a fully managed data and analytics platform leveraged by 25,000 K-12 schools. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Google Buys K-12 SaaS Application Provider

BrightBytes, founded in 2012, is based in Mountain View, California. The company has 28 employees listed on LinkedIn. The BrightBytes SaaS platform provides role-based dashboards to teacher and administrators, allowing K-12 schools to align staff with top organizational priorities, according to BrightBytes. Moreover, the software allows educators to analyze how technology spending and adoption influences student outcomes.

BrightBytes is expected to align with such platforms as Google Classroom and Workspace for Education, according to EdSurge.

Prior to the acquisition, BrightBytes was backed by venture capital funding. The company raised about $50 million through 20215. Key investors included Kaseya owner Insight Partners, along with Bessemer Venture Partners, Learn Capital, and Rethink Education.

Google Buys Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner

Ironically, BrightBytes lists Amazon Web Services (AWS) — rather than Google Cloud Platform — as a key technology partner.