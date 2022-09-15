MSP M&A: GoodSuite Acquires Strata IT for Southern California Expansion

Managed services provider GoodSuite has acquired Strata IT, a Los Angeles-based provider of enterprise-level managed IT services.

GoodSuite Acquires Strata IT

GoodSuite, founded in 1998, is based in Woodland Hills, California. The company has 37 employees listed on LinkedIn. GoodSuite’s areas of expertise include multifunction printers and copiers, IT services, managed print services, digital signage, collaboration, interactive display systems, VoIP services, help desk, onsite, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, cloud migration and other services.

Strata IT, founded in 2007, is based in Los Angeles, California. The company has seven employees listed on LinkedIn. Strata IT’s areas of expertise include IT support, Windows, Linux and Mac, backup and disaster recovery and network security.

The acquisition expands GoodSuite’s range of managed IT services to a broader business audience and new regions.

The integration of Strata IT’s existing business and customer base into GoodSuite’s operations builds on the company’s strategic evolution from an office copier company to an enterprise-level business services provider, the companies said.

GoodSuite Acquires Strata IT: Executive Insight

Dan Strull, CEO of GoodSuite, commented on the news: