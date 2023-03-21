MSP M&A: GoodSuite Acquires Amerimac Office Products

Managed services provider GoodSuite has acquired Amerimac Office Products, an enterprise-level managed print services provider.

GoodSuite, founded in 1998, is based in Woodland Hills, California. The company has 37 employees listed on LinkedIn. GoodSuite’s areas of expertise include multifunction printers and copiers, IT services, managed print services, digital signage, collaboration, interactive display systems, VoIP services, help desk, onsite, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, cloud migration and other services.

Amerimac, founded in 1978, is based in Los Angeles, California. Since its founding, Amerimac’s managed print services client base has grown to include a number of local businesses—car dealerships, school districts, large medical offices, and sports organizations, to name a few.

The acquisition expands GoodSuite’s range of managed IT and print services to a broader customer base throughout the Los Angeles region, according to the company.

GoodSuite is an MSP that offers a wide range of IT, VoIP, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Conferencing and other critical business services in addition to its core Print Services offerings.

This is their second acquisition of a managed services business in the region, having previously acquired Strata IT, a Los Angeles-based provider of enterprise-level managed IT services in 2022.

Dan Strull, CEO, GoodSuite, commented on the deal: