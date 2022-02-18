Goldman Sachs Acquires ISP and Fiber Provider ImOn Communications

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has acquired ImOn Communications, an internet service provider (ISP) and fiber broadband provider in eastern Iowa. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Goldman Sachs Invests in Fiber Broadband Provider ImOn

Goldman Sachs Asset Management will make new investments in ImOn’s growth in fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) data, video and voice services to homes and businesses throughout eastern Iowa and surrounding markets, according to a statement from Goldman Sachs.

ImOn was founded in 2007 as a single-market cable provider and now is a regional FTTP platform operating a 2,000+ mile network that reaches over 60,000 households and businesses, according to the company. The acquisition by Goldman Sachs Asset Management will add new capital, resources and expertise to expand ImOn’s customer base and help the company reach new markets, according to the statement.

Executive Commentary

Patrice Carroll, founder and CEO of ImOn, said,

“The ImOn team is thrilled to be working with Goldman Sachs. The ImOn difference is our high-quality fiber-optic broadband network, our commitment to providing the highest level of customer service, and our support of the communities we serve. Goldman Sachs shares our values and supports ImOn’s vision. They will be a great partner to help us implement our ambitious growth plans.”

Leonard Seevers, a partner leading digital infrastructure investing within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said,

“Increasing usage and reliance on broadband connectivity by households and businesses create a highly attractive growth opportunity for ImOn to deploy FTTP infrastructure. We are incredibly excited to partner with Patrice and the rest of the ImOn management team, and to be ImOn’s strategic and capital partner as it executes this next phase of growth.”

Goldman Sachs has focused on infrastructure investing, which includes businesses delivering digital infrastructure and connectivity and communications. Previously, Goldman Sachs has invested in CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fiber infrastructure platform and Global Compute, a global data center platform, Goldman Sachs said.

Goldman Sachs’ IT Investment Expertise

Goldman Sachs also has extensive investment experience in the IT market. In 2019, it made investments in Acronis to bolster cybersecurity and data protection solutions; in 2021 it backed Advania’s acquisition of Nordic MSP ContentCloud; along with Everstone, it acquired a “significant” stake in Infostretch, an IT consulting firm that specializes in various digital transformation, cloud and software development services and in 2018 acquired Restaurant Technologies.