GoDaddy Layoffs 2020: SMB Hosting Provider Tries to Soften Job Loss Blow

How GoDaddy tried to soften the financial blow for employees who lost their jobs at the small business hosting provider. GoDaddy CEO memo offers details.

GoDaddy is laying off some sales team members, but the small business hosting provider has tried to soften the blow with various compensation and health care benefits that appear to go beyond typical severance packages seen by ChannelE2E.

GoDaddy positions itself as the “company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs” — a tagline that reinforces the firm’s focus on Main Street U.S.A. business customers.

The GoDaddy layoffs are a timely reminder that recurring revenue businesses — including cloud, web, hosting and MSP service providers — aren’t immune to the coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting economic fallout on business.

GoDaddy CEO’s Memo

In a detailed letter to employees, GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani described the challenges that remote sales teams have faced amid the pandemic. Then, he dove right into the layoff details: