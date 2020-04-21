Globe Telecom Acquires Amazon AWS Cloud Partner Cascadeo

Globe Telecom is acquiring Cascadeo, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner from Seattle, Washington, for $4 million.

According to Globe, the acquisition involves “substantially all of the assets” of Cascadeo Corp and Cascadeo Partners.

This is M&A deal number 184 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. The pace of deals has slowed a bit since the coronavirus pandemic emerged, but overall M&A activity remains reasonable steady. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Cascadeo, founded in 2006, is an AWS Premier Consulting Partners in North America. The MSP specializes in security, automation, analytics, Cloud-Native Platform as a Service, and more. In addition to the Seattle location, Cascadeo maintains its Cloud Operations Center of Excellence in Manila, which supports its customers in the US and the Philippines.

Globe is a major provider of telecommunications and managed IT security services in the Philippines. The deal will see Cascadeo become Globe’s technology and fulfillment partner for a complete suite of cloud-native products and services, the company said.

Cascadeo Acquisition: Executive Perspectives

Peter Maquera, Globe Business Senior Vice President, commented:

“To remain as a trusted business advisor, we leverage on the investments made by global leaders in building cloud platforms and expertise to embrace the future of IT. By working with trusted companies who have done all of this before, we can save companies the time, cost, and challenges of learning on the job. We encourage enterprises to let the experts from Globe and Cascadeo work with their team to develop and implement their cloud requirements.”

Jared Reimer, CEO of Cascadeo, said:

“Cascadeo has built an amazing cloud engineering and operations team in the Philippines over the past decade. Partnering with Globe is a tremendous honor and opportunity. We are bringing the best of our team and experience to the Philippine enterprise market, and doing so with the leading provider of telecommunications, managed security, and cloud services. We are bringing the best aspects of our industry experience, talent, and intellectual property from Seattle and Silicon Valley to Metro Manila, Cebu, and beyond! And solidifying our partnership now with Globe means that we can help more Philippine companies succeed in their cloud journey.”

Globe has operated since 2001, beginning by offering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and over the years expanding its offerings through its partner ecosystem.