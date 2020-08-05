Globant Acquires Oracle, SAP Cloud Partner gA

Globant acquires gA, a digital and cloud transformation services firm, to expand global reach and bolster experience in life sciences, healthcare and cloud.

Globant has acquired gA, an Oracle and SAP partner focused on digital and cloud transformation services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 317 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

gA – which stands for Grupo Assa – is, among others, an Oracle and SAP partner. The company was founded over 25 years ago in Buenos Aires but is now headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company now works within the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain.

gA is a global technology company that uses digital platforms and transformation services to help large companies in America and Europe change their business models and organizations. In addition to Oracle and SAP, gA has key partnerships with Salesforce, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Rackspace, and DSI.

This acquisition reinforces Globant’s current position and broadens its expertise in life sciences, CPG, manufacturing and logistics, according to the company. “gA also complements and deepens Globant’s capabilities to deliver cloud journey and enterprise application services,” Globant said.

gA has more than 1,100 IT professionals working with brand names that include Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, Medtronic, and more.

Globant Acquires gA: The Transformation Journey

Martin Migoya, Globant’s CEO and co-founder, commented on the deal:

“In gA we found the perfect partner for our future plans, as we enhance our portfolio for healthcare and life sciences. They have built outstanding lasting relationships with many Fortune 500 companies. The world is changing, and many industries are facing an amazing opportunity. gA’s portfolio will deepen our service offering to help our clients in their transformation journey.”

Roberto Wagmaister, CEO and founder of gA, said:

“We’re excited to join Globant, one of the leading companies delivering digital transformation. We began our operations almost 30 years ago, with a focus on enterprise technologies and business process management. Today, in the era of converging technologies, we bring our innovation and cloud journey capabilities into Globant, to create a broader service offering to our joint customers. In addition, this will enhance our global footprint and bring new professional opportunities to our employees.”

Martín Umaran, Globant co-founder and Chief of Staff in charge of M&A, added:

“It is really rewarding to be able to close this transaction that was completely executed during this pandemic crisis. The whole process was done virtually, showing how much two companies can achieve when they think big and align visions. We are really excited to bring gA’s talent onboard. They share our entrepreneurial and innovative DNA, strong values and lasting customer relationships. For us, it’s key to build the best global team ready to face the most demanding challenges.”

Globant’s Growth Background

Founded in 2003, Globant was also founded in Buenos Aires but is currently headquartered in Luxembourg and has operations throughout the Americas and Europe.

The company is considered one of the largest success stories in the technology professional services space, according to Consultancy Latin America.

The IT consulting firm has more than 12,500 professionals across 16 countries. Clientele includes Google, Santander, and others.