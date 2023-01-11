Globant Acquires B2B Creative Consultancy Vertic for Healthcare, Life Sciences Expansion

With Vertic buy, Globant expands into healthcare and life sciences and establishes itself in Copenhagen for future Nordic growth.

Technology services firm Globant has acquired Vertic, a Copenhagen- and New York-based life sciences and B2B creative consultancy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Globant Acquires Digital Transformation Consultancy Vertic

Globant, founded in 2003, is based in Luxembourg and San Francisco. The company has more than 25,900 employees across 20 countries. Globant’s areas of expertise include AI, blockchain, IoT, big data, digital content , gaming, design, UX, Agile, mobile, scalable platforms, cloud ops, cybersecurity, future of organizations, product acceleration, sustainability, life sciences, healthcare, data, consultancy, metaverse, enterprise, SAP, Oracle, ServiceNow, media and entertainment, airlines, staffing, low-code, super apps and process optimization.

Vertic, founded in 2002, is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. The company has 110 employees listed on LinkedIn. Vertic’s areas of expertise include digital marketing, digital insights, digital experiences and online marketing. The firm counts Eli Lilly, Biogen, Roche, Hyland, Microsoft and GE Healthcare among its clients.

This acquisition will allow Globant to consolidate its global digital marketing network, expand offerings in healthcare and life sciences and start operations in Denmark. The goal is to expand its reach into Nordic countries, the company said. Vertic’s CEO Sebastian Jespersen and the company’s teams will continue with Globant.

Martín Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Globant, commented on the news:

“Technology and creativity are the key enablers to empower business reinvention, and if you add specific industry knowledge the outcomes are amazing. Vertic brings strong creative skills to Globant together with some impressive best practices in such a promising industry as Healthcare & LifeSciences that will definitely strengthen our offering.”

Sebastian Jespersen, Co-founder and CEO of Vertic, added:

“I have always believed that Vertic’s view of the future of digital marketing would not only resonate with our clients, but one day prove to our entire industry that Share of Life® thinking ensures brand and customer will work together toward a lasting future. I am truly excited about the synergies between Vertic and Globant as it is a company that not only represents a natural home for our work but has the global vision to support a new view of digital marketing’s ever expanding opportunities.”

Globant’s M&A Activity

Globant is no stranger to M&A, and has been in rapid growth mode over the last few years. In October 2022, Globant acquired Italian digital transformation consultancy Sysdata.