Globant Acquires ExperienceIT For Additional Healthcare Push

Technology services firm Globant has completed its second acquisition within the healthcare sector this year, acquiring digital transformation consultancy ExperienceIT for an undisclosed amount.

About Globant and ExperienceIT

Globant, founded in 2003, is based in Luxembourg and San Francisco. The company has more than 25,900 employees across 20 countries. Globant’s areas of expertise include AI, blockchain, IoT, big data, digital content , gaming, design, UX, Agile, mobile, scalable platforms, cloud ops, cybersecurity, future of organizations, product acceleration, sustainability, life sciences, healthcare, data, consultancy, metaverse, enterprise, SAP, Oracle, ServiceNow, media and entertainment, airlines, staffing, low-code, super apps and process optimization.

ExperienceIT, founded in 2013, is based in Bloomington, Minnesota. The company has 125 employees listed on LinkedIn. ExperienceIT’s areas of expertise include Business Architecture, Solution Architecture, Program Delivery, UX, Agile, AI Automation, Business Agility, Full Stack Development, Mobile Application Development, and Catalyst – Junior Talent Program.

Deal Focus

With this acquisition, Globant opens its first office in Minneapolis, Minnesota, one of the biggest hubs for healthcare, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing in North America, according to the company. It also strengthens its ability to accelerate digital and cognitive transformation for some of the most beloved brands in the United States and Canada, the company said.

ExperienceIT works with major U.S. players in the healthcare industry among other sectors. The company’s “Catalyst Program” offers practical experience and mentoring to emerging talent early in their consulting careers. The “Catalyst Program” also provides unique opportunities for the neurodiverse community, the company said.

ExperienceIT’s founder and CEO Per Lagerback will remain with Globant along with his partners and colleagues, according to Globant. ExperienceIT’s employees will progressively integrate into Globant’s processes and tools where they will be provided new job opportunities on thousands of projects in over 25 countries across several industries, the company said.

Globant Acquires ExperienceIT: Executive Insight

Martín Migoya, co-founder and CEO, Globant, commented:

“We are excited to welcome ExperienceIT to our Globant family to continue scaling our services with clients across North America. Both organizations share the same passion and drive to support organizations to unleash innovation, reach new levels of success, and reinvent themselves and their industries through digital transformation. We are witnessing a huge paradigm shift driven by AI, and our expertise will allow us to keep surprising our clients with the best experiences as we grow our presence in the region.”

Per Lagerback, founder and CEO, ExperienceIT, said:

“Since ExperienceIT’s founding, we have remained passionate about creating a culture that inspires both our employees and customers to envision and pursue transformative results. I am confident that Globant is the best partner to continue developing our unique set of values, while providing a stronger and more unified service experience at scale. We are proud of ExperienceIT’s people, progress, and achievements, and look forward to seeing the new heights we reach for our employees and customers together with Globant.”

Martin Umaran, co-Founder and chief corporate development officer, Globant, added:

“ExperienceIT has achieved great levels of growth in North America with a clear vision. We were impressed by their strong relationships with leading companies in key industries for Globant, such as healthcare and life sciences. We share the same innovative vision, so together we will be able to keep expanding these and other offerings to create successful digital transformations.”

Nicolas Kaplun, chief business officer, North America, Globant, said:

“This acquisition progresses our expansion within the U.S., including the opening of our first office in the diverse and talented Minneapolis market. Globant will continue to boost the organic growth of ExperienceIT’s customers, which have a strong presence in the healthcare space, among other industries, and with emerging technologies like AI and VR/AR, perfectly complementing our growth strategy in North America.”

Globant’s M&A Activity

Globant is no stranger to M&A, and has been in rapid growth mode over the last few years. Earlier this year, the company acquired Vertic, a Copenhagen- and New York-based life sciences and B2B creative consultancy.

In October 2022, Globant acquired Italian digital transformation consultancy Sysdata.