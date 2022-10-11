Globant Acquires European Digital Transformation Consultancy Sysdata

Technology services firm Globant has acquired Sysdata, a digital transformation consultancy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 873 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Sysdata, founded in 1980, is based in Bologna, Italy. The company has roughly 300 employees. Key areas of expertise include Data Analytics, Marketing Technology, Business Intelligence, Enterprise Architecture, and Mobile Applications.

The buyer, Globant, is based in Luxembourg. The company has more than 25,900 employees across 20 countries.

Globant has been in rapid growth mode. For instance, revenues were $429.3 million in Q2 0f 2022, up 40.6% from the corresponding quarter last year.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Globant CEO Martín Migoya said:

“We are thrilled to welcome the Sysdata team to the Globant family. Given their strong culture of innovation, quality and agility, they are the perfect partner to continue expanding Globant´s footprint in Europe. Together, we will be able to continue offering a top-notch portfolio of services and products to keep reinventing businesses.”

Added Roberto Vecchione, founder of Sysdata:

“I am proud of the successful track-record of Sysdata and I am sure that Globant is the best partner to take it to the next level. I want to thank all the clients that have believed in us for the last 40 years and let them all know that from today, together, we will be able to offer them a unique and strengthened offering.:

