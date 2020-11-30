GlobalLogic Acquires AWS Partner ECS Group

GlobalLogic, a Silicon Valley-based digital product engineering firm, has acquired London-headquartered ECS Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ECS is a digital transformation and DevOps consultancy founded in 2008. The company is an AWS partner that uses cloud technologies, with a focus on digital engineering, data analytics, and customer experience to deliver digital solutions.

ECS serves multiple industries, particularly the banking and financial services sector. The company has 650 employees around the globe.

The acquisition strengthens GlobalLogic’s footprint and Europe as well as its financial services offering, according to the company. It also provides GlobalLogic with a host of complementary cloud-centric offerings for its portfolio, the company noted.

GlobalLogic Acquires ECS Group: Experts in Complex Cloud Services

Shashank Samant, president and CEO, GlobalLogic, commented:

“We’re always in search of differentiated companies that enhance our capabilities and expand our reach. ECS’s expertise in complex cloud services, its strong position and presence in the UK, and the company’s heritage in regulated industries such as financial services are all valuable additions to GlobalLogic. We are very excited to have the talented ECS team on board to deliver outstanding digital outcomes for our clients.”

Mark Farrington, chief executive officer, ECS, said:

“The demand for digital engineering and cloud services continues to grow at an accelerated pace. Joining GlobalLogic is a game-changer for ECS. With access to a broader set of competencies and global scale, we can address a wider range of client opportunities. With its people-oriented culture, GlobalLogic is a fantastic match for ECS at every level. We are excited to embark on this journey together.”

GlobalLogic Acquires ECS Group: “Clear Strategic Rationale”

Alantra acted as lead adviser to ECS where, according to the firm, it “identified the clear strategic rationale for a deal with GlobalLogic, and played a key role managing the transaction process.”

Alantra has been involved in at least 11 UK technology sector deals in 2020. It has also had a hand in a number of deals Stateside, including the August 2020 acquisition of Applied Cloud Systems by 3Cloud.