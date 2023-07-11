Global Market Innovators (GMI) Buys MSSP CyVig

CyVig provides security expertise to strengthen GMI's offerings across its network, cloud, collaboration, security and managed IT practices

GMI has purchased CyVig as the technology solutions company moves closer to becoming “the IT industry’s only Secure Managed Services Provider,” according to a prepared statement.

Financial terms of the CyVig acquisition were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 197 that ChannelE2E and sister site MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023.

GMI, founded in 2020, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company has 99 employees listed on LinkedIn. GMI’s areas of expertise include collaboration, networking and security solutions.

CyVig, founded in 2021, is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company has eight employees listed on LinkedIn. CyVig’s areas of expertise include cybersecurity and security program management.

What the CyVig Acquisition Means for GMI and Its Customers

CyVig enhances GMI’s ability to deliver “end-to-end, secure and resilient solutions,” the companies said.

The MSSP provides security expertise to strengthen GMI’s offerings across its network, cloud, collaboration, security and managed IT practices, the companies noted.

CyVig also ensures that GMI can keep customer security “at the forefront of every technology deployment,” the companies indicated.

GMI President Brian Blakely explained how the CyVig acquisition reaffirms his company’s commitment to protecting its customers against cyberattacks:

“In today’s landscape, businesses face volatile risks stemming from vulnerable business processes and generic security measures. By integrating CyVig into our portfolio, GMI bolsters its security offerings, ensuring companies can operate in a safe and secure environment.”

CyVig CISO Chris Riley described the transaction’s potential impact on his business and its customers:

“We are excited to join GMI as it enables us to deliver extended security offerings and expanded professional managed services, resulting in a comprehensive package tailored specifically to meet our client’s unique needs.”

GMI’s Other Acquisition: Cybersecurity Consultant

GMI in September 2022 acquired Cosant Cyber Security, a cybersecurity consultant that provides virtual CISO (vCISO) and other security, compliance and risk advisory services.

Cosant enhances GMI’s security advisory capabilities and strengthen its position as a cybersecurity partner for organizations of all sizes, the companies indicated.

It also provides GMI with expertise with various security standards and frameworks, including:

SOC 2

CMMC

NIST

CSF

HIPAA

PCI

ISO 27001

A Closer Look at GMI

GMI offers security advisory, management, technology optimization and testing solutions. Along with these, GMI provides collaboration, enterprise mobility and networking solutions and managed services.

Meanwhile, GMI supports organizations in education, healthcare and other industries. It also has partnerships in place with at least 13 cybersecurity and technology providers.