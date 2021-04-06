GlideFast Consulting Acquires Fellow ServiceNow Partner CloudPires

IT consulting firm and ServiceNow partner GlideFast Consulting has acquired Cincinnati, Ohio-based CloudPires for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 221 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Meanwhile, M&A activity among ServiceNow partners remains strong. See all ServiceNow partner M&A deals listed here. Among the M&A deal drivers: The opportunity to deliver co-managed ServiceNow capabilities to mid-market customers, ChannelE2E believes.

Glidefast and CloudPires: Elite ServiceNow Partners

Like Glidefast, CloudPires is also an elite ServiceNow partner. Both companies were founded by former ServiceNow customers before they transitioned to the consulting side of the industry.

This acquisition positions GlideFast Consulting as the largest partner in the ecosystem to be 100 percent dedicated to ServiceNow, according to the company.

As part of the deal, GlideFast will add more than 50 new team members from CloudPires, including the company’s CEO, Mat Barter, and its CTO, Matt Saxton. Barter will serve as chief delivery officer and Saxton will become a senior technical consultant.

GlideFast Acquires CloudPires: “A Natural Step”

Michael Lombardo, CEO of GlideFast Consulting, commented on the deal:

“We are elated to join forces with CloudPires and work together to become the largest ServiceNow partner exclusively dedicated to ServiceNow. The experienced professionals at CloudPires will fit seamlessly into the GlideFast team in order to support our combined clients. We look forward to watching our new team members prosper and provide exceptional knowledge and services to our team and clients.”

Mat Barter, founder and CEO of CloudPires, said:

“Joining GlideFast Consulting feels like a natural step in the right direction since both organizations have the same origins (both founding teams were once clients of ServiceNow). Our combined ‘client first’ approach makes us unique in the ServiceNow partner ecosystem and our clients have and always will benefit from this experience. As we have seen over the last 12 months, organizations are continuing to take their digital transformation journey to new heights and ServiceNow is at the center. With this merger, we will be best positioned to support them on that journey.”

Matt Saxton, co-founder and CTO of CloudPires, added:

“CloudPires and GlideFast Consulting have the top architects, developers, and technical consultants in the industry. By combining the extensive knowledge and expertise of both teams, we’re looking forward to providing and delivering innovative ServiceNow solutions to our customers.”

About GlideFast Consulting

GlideFast Consulting recently was ranked number 341 on the Inc. 5000 — a list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. The company’s expertise spans ServiceNow implementations, integrations, managed support services, application development and training.

In September 2020, the company received an investment from private equity firm BV Investment Partners along with its sister business Pharicode. Both GlideFast and Pharicode were founded by Lloyd Godson, Michael Lombardo and Stephen Light.