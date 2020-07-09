Gigamon’s Larissa Crandall Promoted to VP Worldwide Channels and Alliances

Gigamon has promoted Larissa Crandall to vice president of worldwide channels and alliances, the Santa Clara, California-based network visibility and analytics company announced this week. Crandall previously served as Gigamon’s senior director, Americas channel.

In her new role, Crandall will report directly to the SVP of Worldwide Sales, Doug Woodley. She will be responsible for driving global channel strategy and collaborating with the company’s various go-to-market (GTM) and corporate teams to ensure a channel-first approach.

A Channel Veteran

Crandall has 20 years of experience leading global high-tech partner ecosystems. As a channel leader at Gigamon, she played a key role in doubling the size of the company’s channel, and has helped grow the channel business more than 35 percent in the first year alone, according to Gigamon.

Prior to joining Gigamon, Crandall was senior director of global channel sales at Scalr. Earlier, she was Kaspersky‘s senior director of channel sales for the Americas

Supporting Partners Through the Pandemic

Crandall launched the Gigamon Playbook for the channel, building demand generation programs and championing focused training and enablement initiatives for partners. As the recent pandemic unfolded, she worked to develop financing options for partners and developed go-to-market (GTM) solutions to support customers.

“In the last few months, the world has seen unprecedented change which has forced Gigamon, like everyone else, to adapt and shift to the new normal,” said Doug Woodley, senior vice president, worldwide sales at Gigamon. “Amid these challenging times, Larissa has played an integral role in providing our partner ecosystem with the solutions they need, including creative demand generation initiatives and financing options. We look forward to seeing her grow in her new role and are excited to see the continued growth and success of the Gigamon channel program.”