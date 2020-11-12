MSP Acquired: Government IT Consulting Firm GCOM Buys 20/20 Teknology

State and local government IT solutions provider GCOM has acquired 20/20 Teknology, a managed IT services provider (MSP) that has network, unified communications and IT infrastructure expertise. Financial terms were not disclosed.

GCOM Acquires 20/20 Teknology: More Details

20/20 Teknology, founded in 2012, has somewhere between 11 and 50 employees, according to the company’s LinkedIn account. Seventeen of those employees are on LinkedIn. The 20/20 Teknology team will continue to work out of their Ashburn, Virginia office, which includes a Network Operations Center (NOC).

Meanwhile, GCOM is based in Albany, New York. The company also has offices in Florida, Maryland and Missouri.

GCOM has M&A experience. The company acquired government solutions providers Three Sigma Software in 2018 and GANTECH in 2019. Three Sigma was a software provider across 11 states, 10 American Indian reservations and one U.S. territory. GANTECH was a provider of consulting and technical services to the State of Maryland, offering IT systems management, application development, and project management services.

Private equity firm Sagewind Capital acquired GCOM in 2017. Sagewind also owns By Light Professional IT Services — which offers IT, cloud, cyber, modeling and simulation and infrastructure solutions to the US Federal Government.

GCOM Acquires MSP: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the latest acquisition, Kamal Bherwani, CEO of GCOM, said:

“GCOM’s mission is to help state and local governments build healthier, safer and more prosperous communities by providing them with the solutions they need to function more effectively and efficiently and meet their constituents’ rapidly-evolving needs. At the heart of next-generation government is the foundation of a strong, resilient network that can scale quickly and securely. Through our acquisition of 20/20 Teknology, widely reputed as the ‘Navy Seals of networks,’ we aim to enhance our infrastructure and virtual communications offerings—as well as our IT infrastructure and managed services solutions—to help our combined customers seamlessly meet their growing technology needs. 2020 Teknology’s customers can expect even greater support and capabilities from the combination.”

Added Kevin Scully, managing director of 20/20 Teknology: