Gavriella Schuster Joins Open Systems Board Amid MDR Security Push

How quickly will managed detection and response (MDR) catch on with security-minded MSPs and channel partners? The latest clue to that question involves former Microsoft Channel Chief Gavriella Schuster — who has joined the board of MDR security service provider Open Systems.

Schuster’s channel and alliance know-how are well documented. She was one of the key people who transformed Microsoft’s partner program from VAR-oriented resellers toward MSP- and cloud-oriented service providers. Now, she’ll lend her expertise to the MDR security revolution — which is gaining traction in many (though not all) corners of the IT channel.

Indeed, more than 90 percent of MSSPs now offer some form of MDR services, according to MSSP Alert research completed in September 2021. Also, Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for MDR Services points to 40 companies that offer credible MDR capabilities — up from about 20 companies in 2018. Yes, Open Systems is on that Gartner list. Moreover, MSP-friendly MDR providers such as Blackpoint Cyber, Huntress, Netsurion and Stellar Cyber are gaining traction with partners.

What Are Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Security Services?

According to Gartner’s definition, MDR services provide customers with:

Remotely delivered modern security operations center (MSOC) functions.

The functions allow organizations to “rapidly detect, analyze, investigate and actively respond through threat mitigation and containment.”

A turnkey experience, using a predefined technology stack (covering areas such as endpoint, network and cloud services) to collect relevant logs, data and more.

Demand for such services is surging. Indeed, the market for MDR security services will reach $2.2 billion by 2027, which represents a 16.7% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) from 2021, according to Infinity Business Insights. ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert believe the market opportunity is significantly larger than those Infinity Business Insights estimates.

Open Systems Expands Toward MDR Security Services

So where does Open Systems fit into the MDR conversation? The company has SASE (secure access service edge) and SD-WAN experience. But by mid-2020, Open Systems acquired Microsoft Azure Sentinel specialist Born in the Cloud and positioned the business as an MDR player. Also, Open Systems is a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) member, which drives security product and service integrations between Microsoft, ISVs and MSSPs.

In a prepared statement about joining Open Systems’ board, Schuster said:

“I have been a fan of Open Systems since being introduced to the company two years ago and seeing firsthand how their use of repeatable security missions can dramatically improve an organization’s security maturity. The company’s secure access service edge (SASE) and managed detection and response (MDR) services are compelling and complementary solutions for enterprises faced with the perfect storm of a talent shortage, increased attack surface, and tool proliferation. There’s a growing number of enterprises taking a new approach to managing their security, consolidating dozens of potentially misaligned and misconfigured tools by leveraging Microsoft’s integrated security suite. Open Systems is an ideal partner to assist companies in these efforts thanks to its deep technical expertise as a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and a recipient of the coveted Advanced Specialization certification for Threat Protection. I’m eager to assist Open Systems in scaling their ‘go to market’ and customer success investments to reach more customers with even higher levels of service.”

Added Geoff Haydon, CEO of Open Systems:

“I am thrilled to welcome Gavriella to Open Systems. Her deep experience in ‘go to market’ strategy, channel partnerships, digital transformation, and diversity will be invaluable to Open Systems, as we expand our position as the leading provider of connectivity and cybersecurity services to Microsoft customers globally.”

Noted Open Systems Chairman of the Board Dr. Bernd-Michael Rumpf:

“Gavriella’s impressive professional career has spanned more than 25 years at Microsoft, including five years leading its One Commercial Partner (OCP) Team. Her deep expertise in building successful channel businesses and transforming business, her network in- and outside of Microsoft, as well as her inspiring approach to leadership will help Geoff and the team execute an exciting growth path for Open Systems.”

Open Systems has 424 employees listed on LinkedIn. We’ll be watching to see how those employees and the overall company potentially evolves is partner ecosystem.