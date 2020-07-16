Managed Print Services, Office Equipment Acquisition: GAM Tech Buys Xerox Partner MRG

Canadian IT services provider GAM Tech has acquired MRG Technologies, a managed print services provider and office equipment specialist that partners with Xerox, Brother and more. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 290 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

GAM Tech and MRG framed the deal as a merger, but the specific terms were not disclosed. GAM Tech says the deal will allow both organizations to improve their offerings in western Canada and the Yukon.

GAM. Tech Acquires MRG: More Details

GAM Tech, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, will now be able to locally service and support more organizations within the province and beyond, including Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Red Deer, northern British Columbia, and the Yukon. GAM Tech has additional offices in Lethbridge, Alberta and Eastern Canada.

MRG Tech had more than 3,750 devices under management ahead of the deal. The acquired business is an Authorized Xerox Agency Partner that had eight employees prior to the deal. Those employees now join GAM Tech, bringing total headcount to 20 employees, a spokesperson explained to ChannelE2E.

The move ensures GAM Tech clients will benefit from MRG’s extensive print knowledge, whereas MRG clients can take advantage of the comprehensive IT services GAM Tech provides, the company said.

Managed Print Services: Executive Perspectives

MGR President Mike Rokosh shifts to managing partner and COO of GAM Tech. He commented on the deal:

“MRG is excited over the merge of our two like-minded organizations. GAM Tech is a leader in Managed IT Solutions and a visionary in quality client customer service. We see multiple benefits and value for our clients in overlaying our services and reach geographically. With GAM Tech’s proven abilities in the IT services space, we are confident of a long and productive future.”

Adrian Ghira, managing partner at GAM Tech, added:

“We’re always looking for ways to better support our clients. With MRG, we can now deliver fully comprehensive print and IT solutions to our valued customers. Together, we look forward to becoming an affordable, comprehensive solution entirely focused on keeping small to medium-sized businesses up and running. GAM Tech’s vision is to become one of Canada’s leaders in modern technology solutions, providing a one-stop shop for our clients’ technical business needs.”

Also MRG business leader Paul Peters shifts to managing partner and CRO at GAM Tech. He asserts:

“MRG is thankful for the years of serving our loyal Xerox clients, and we look forward to continuing to serve them by providing even more business technology solutions. We’re excited to join the GAM Tech team and are confident our clients will benefit from the excellent, customized service and support.”

Printer Provider Buyouts Continue

Given MRG’s position as a Xerox partner, this deal falls squarely under the umbrella of office equipment dealer acquisitions.

In recent months, COVID-19 has caused a slowdown of M&A activity within the industry, as Mike Dudek of Zygoquest – a top M&A advisor in that sector – explained to ChannelE2E.

Still, we have seen a handful of deals trickle through, and even more in the years preceding the pandemic. ChannelE2E has compiled a full list tracking office equipment companies and channel partners, which you can find here.