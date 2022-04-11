GAM Tech Acquires Two Canadian MSPs, IT Solutions Providers

Canadian managed IT services provider GAM Tech has acquired Microlan Computer Centre or Red Deer, Alberta. GAM Tech also acquired an IT company in Edmonton, Alberta — but the seller’s name was not disclosed. Financial terms of the deals also were not disclosed.

These are technology M&A deals number 356 and 357 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

GAM Tech Buys Microlan of Red Deer: MSP Business Backgrounds

Microlan specializes in computer equipment, accessories, maintenance, and repair. The company has provided IT services for 26 years along with hardware, parts, and printers, the seller indicated.

GAM Tech is an MSP with offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Grand Prairie, Whitehorse, and Eastern Canada. The company’s capabilities span

Disaster Recovery

Managed Services

Cloud Solutions

Strategic Consulting

vCIO Services

Network Security

Hosted Private Cloud

Managed Print Services In a prepared statement about the announced deal, Adrian Ghira, managing partner & CEO of GAM Tech, said:

“By acquiring Microlan, GAM Tech will have a more solid presence in Central and Northern Alberta. We plan to merge the Red Deer offices for greater efficiency and keep the Edmonton office. Having full staff in the Edmonton area will allow GAM Tech to grow stronger in Alberta’s capital. Additionally, we will now be able to serve a couple of new verticals where GAM Tech was not present. From a delivery standpoint, we will now have a more robust team to provide even better support for customers from both companies.”

Added Jim Drummond, Microlan’s general manager: