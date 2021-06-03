Fully Managed Buys Wappo; MSP Gains Microsoft Azure Cloud Expertise

Fully Managed emerges as rare mid-market MSP that has public cloud, ServiceNow ITSM and vertical market senior care expertise.

Fully Managed, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, has acquired acquired Wappo Information Services, a Microsoft Azure cloud partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of this deal, key Wappo executives such as President Mathew Campbell and VP David Harschnitz have joined Fully Managed. The overall Fully Managed business now has more than 360 employees and 2,600 customers across North America, the company says.

Fully Managed: IT Services, ServiceNow and Vertical Market Expertise

Fully Managed has grown both organically and through acquisitions. Earlier deals include acquiring Kedsey Consulting, Lime Collar Group and TWT Group, and a 2018 merger with CareWorx. The MSP has private equity backing, and also received $25 million in financing from Comerica Bank and BDC Capital in 2020.

Fast forward to present day. Fully Managed is now a rare MSP that has developed three areas of deep market expertise:

Digital Business: This involves managed IT for businesses and multi-location enterprises. Digital Enterprise: This is a dedicated ServiceNow practice with workflow automation expertise. Digital Health: This involves IT solutions for Senior Care communities.

The Fully Managed team includes multiple MSP industry veterans who previously held key posts at N-able, among other industry pioneers.

Fully Managed Acquires Wappo: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Wappo deal, Fully Managed CEO Mark Scott said:

“We are thrilled to have Wappo join the Fully Managed team Their reputation for customer service, coupled with their Microsoft Azure expertise, helps us create an expanded and deep cloud services practice for our organization—enabling us to deliver the best in digital transformation to our clients.”

Added Wappo Founder and President Mathew Campbell:

“Our customers know we are passionate about technology and about helping businesses succeed. We know that by joining the Fully Managed family, our customers will continue to receive the same level of service they always have but now will be able to take advantage of an expanded menu of IT services and expertise.”

Concluded Joel Abramson, chief strategy officer and head of corporate development at Fully Managed:

“This new addition helps us solidify our position as a digital transformation leader for companies across North America. We look forward to further growth and development of our bench strength to deliver more to our customers.”

MSPs Acquiring Microsoft Azure Cloud Partners: Strong M&A Activity

Most MSPs have some basic Microsoft 365 reseller capabilities. But only a few dozen MSPs worldwide have deep Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure expertise, according to ChannelE2E’s Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs research.

Amid that market reality, M&A activity among MSPs and Azure partners has been strong. Example deals include:

The Fully Managed-Wappo deal continues that Azure-centric partner M&A trend.