IT Services M&A: Fulcrum IT Partners Acquires Advizex

Technology sales and services firm Fulcrum IT Partners has acquired Advizex, technology solutions company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 73 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Fulcrum IT Partners is based in Delaware. Fulcrum is the parent company of IT solution companies in the UK, Canada and the U.S. Fulcrum holds a majority stake in Tieva, a cloud and infrastructure provider in the United Kingdom and iOn, an MSSP in Calgary, Alberta. Advizex is its first U.S. acquisition. Fulcrum’s areas of expertise include cybersecurity, cloud, consumption-based IT and managed services.

Advizex, founded in 1975, is based in Independence, Ohio. The company has 284 employees listed on LinkedIn. Advizex’s areas of expertise include Cloud Computing, Managed Services, Mobility, IT Services, IT Infrastructure / Networking, IT Modernization, Big Data, Storage, IT Security, Cyber Security, Consumption, XaaS and Professional Services.

Fulcrum’s acquisition of Advizex will help the company expand their business in North America. Advizex will continue to operate under their current management structure, the companies said.

Fulcrum Acquires Advizex: Executive Insight

C.R. Howdyshell, president of Advizex, commented on the news:

“We are excited to begin this new chapter. I fully expect this opportunity with Fulcrum IT Partners will accelerate the already strong momentum for Advizex. I believe the platform will expand our capabilities and enhance the value provided to our customers.”

Kyle Lanzinger, head of M&A of Fulcrum IT Partners, added: