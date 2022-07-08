Fujitsu Acquires ServiceNow Partner Enable Professional Services

Fujitsu is acquiring Enable Professional Services, which claims to be the largest independent ServiceNow partner in the Asia Pacific region. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 603 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Fujitsu Gains ServiceNow ITSM Expertise Across Australia, Asia-Pacific

Enable Professional Services, founded in 2014, is based in Australia. The company has 318 employees listed on LinkedIn. Areas of expertise span enterprise service management and support for such ServiceNow modules as HR, GRC, SecOps, CSM, ITOM, ITBM and ITSM.

Enable Professional Services has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane, plus centres of excellence (with development teams) in Noida and Bangalore, India and Manila, Philippines. The company supports north Asia clientele through offices in Singapore, Hong Kong and Philippines.

Enable Professional Services will operate as a stand-alone Fujitsu company near-term, under the continued leadership of Bruce Hara, the buyer said. It will be re-branded as Enable, a Fujitsu company.

Fujitsu Australia has been busy on the M&A front. Recent acquisitions of note include data and AI-consultancy Versor, and Microsoft specialist oobe.

Fujitsu Buys ServiceNow ITSM Partner: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Nicholas Fraser, in charge of strategic growth & investments at Fujitsu, said:

“M&A helps realize Fujitsu’s ambition of becoming a global leading DX services player. We look for opportunities that will help Fujitsu gain differentiation in digital technologies including AI, cybersecurity, or analytics, and build world-class capabilities to engage clients in business transformative discussions. Our investments also accelerate the realization of our Uvance vision. Our planned acquisition of Enable Professional Services represents an important milestone on this journey.”

Added Yoshinami Takahashi, EVP and vice head of global solution business group, Fujitsu, added:

“We are very excited by the prospect of welcoming Enable Professional Services to the Fujitsu Group. Enable Professional Services’ capabilities in co-creating value in tandem with Fujitsu’s service integration expertise and advanced technologies will play an important role in accelerating our strategy for Business Applications. Fujitsu’s vision for Uvance centers on building new possibilities by connecting people, technology and ideas, creating a more sustainable world where anyone can advance their dreams. I am confident that this move will set us on a path to make this vision a reality.”

Graeme Beardsell, executive VP and CEO, Fujitsu Asia-Pacific, noted:

“I am delighted that Fujitsu is investing in the growth of Australian technology companies and helping them to expand on a global scale. I look forward to welcoming Enable Professional Services into the Fujitsu family. Enable Professional Services is an impressive force in the market, demonstrating the value and depth of thinking and experience it has to offer for customers on the ServiceNow platform. Together, Fujitsu and Enable Professional Services will accelerate our customers’ digital transformations, delivered through our combined deep-industry experience and specialist teams.”

Concluded Bruce Hara, CEO of Enable Professional Services:

“Enable has always looked for chances to make life better for our customers and for our team. Joining Fujitsu ticks both these boxes, offering us new markets and geographies, and significant scale. With these opportunities, we know we can drive even greater market impact. So the future is exciting, and we’re ready to showcase to the world what we can do as a Fujitsu company.”

What’s triggering the ServiceNow partner merger and acquisition (M&A) activity? The short answer involves some familiar themes: A fast-growth market coupled with a shortage of skilled experts.