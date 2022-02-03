Fujitsu Acquires Australian Microsoft Partner oobe

Fujitsu Australia has acquired Australian Microsoft specialist oobe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will help both companies grow in the Australian market and worldwide and extend digital transformation and digital experience solutions to a larger customer base, according to a statement from Fujitsu. This is Fujitsu Australia’s second acquisition in less than 12 months following the acquisition of data and AI-consultancy Versor, and is part of Fujitsu’s plan to grow through M&A. oobe’s expertise and experience as a Microsoft cloud, modern workplace and security provider will help the two companies accelerate customers’ digital transformation journeys, according to Fujitsu.

The oobe acquisition also seems to tie into Fujitsu’s bet on Microsoft Azure in 2018 when the company shut down its public OpenStack cloud business outside of Japan, as oobe’s offerings center around Microsoft 365 and Azure migration and data center solutions.

Founded in 2007, oobe is based in Canberra and also has offices in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney as well as in Wellington, New Zealand. The company’s services include end-user computing, applications, data, cloud and cybersecurity with a focus on Microsoft and Azure. One major focus will be on government customers, according to Fujitsu, because of both firms’ combined expertise and mature public sector and defense practices. The acquisition will result in the local job creation across Australia through recently won contracts by both organizations, Fujitsu said, but no specific number was disclosed.

oobe will continue to operate as a standalone company; re-branded as ‘oobe, a Fujitsu company’ under CEO Stuart Kilduff, who will become a member of the Fujitsu Australia executive leadership team, Fujitsu said. Integration of the companies’ back-end systems will occur over time.

Fujitsu Acquires oobe: Executive Insight

Graeme Beardsell, CEO, Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand, said,

“I’m delighted to welcome oobe into the Fujitsu family. oobe has an impressive track record with 15 years of experience in developing transformational solutions for government and critical infrastructure at protected-level status. Together, Fujitsu and oobe look forward to accelerating our customers’ digital transformations, delivered through our combined deep-industry experience and specialist teams.”

Stuart Kilduff, CEO, oobe, said,