Telecom Firm FTC Acquires and Rebrands Computer Systems of Sumter

Farmers Telephone Cooperative (FTC) of Kingstree, South Carolina, has acquired Computer Systems of Sumter. The acquired business has been rebranded as FTC IT Solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Computer Systems of Sumter also conducted business as Palmetto Point of Sale and Entre’ Computer Center.

The addition of Computer Systems of Sumter will help FTC expand its current product lines of Internet, Wireless, Voice, Security, and Digital TV, according to FTC’s CEO Brad Erwin. Steve Curtis, president of Computer Systems of Sumter, along with his team, will join FTC, according to Erwin.

Further describing the deal, Erwin added:

“Locally owned and operated since 1983, Computer Systems of Sumter has a long-standing reputation in the surrounding areas and we are excited about the growth of its footprint. This is a great opportunity for both companies and their collective futures.”

FTC IT Solutions will continue offering network design and IT services as well as providing computer sales and associated applications, backup and recovery, and cybersecurity solutions, the company said.

FTC Background

FTC launched in1951 as a regional telecommunications company. It now serves more than 60,000 customers with its 3,000 square mile coverage area, providing services to business and residents of Clarendon, lower Florence, Lee, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

FTC has two affiliate corporations under its umbrella, FTC Communications and FTC Diversified Services.