Frontline Acquires Legal IT Consultancy Logicforce

Frontline Managed Services has made its third acquisition in as many months, acquiring Logicforce, a legal IT consulting service, according to a statement released by the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Frontline Managed Services Acquires Logicforce

The acquisition adds over 100 new law firm clients to Frontline’s existing client base, which currently includes more than 40% of the AmLaw 200 and hundreds of mid-size firms, according to the statement. Logicforce will operate under the Frontline Managed Services name after the acquisition, and customers will benefit from the additional support, scale and management capabilities of a global provider. Clients will also gain access to the full-service managed services platform offered by Frontline Managed Services’ “Office in a Box” solution for law firm operations. This includes its Administrative, Financial and IT Managed Services lines, according to the company.

In addition, the acquisition also brings Logicforce’s proprietary Synthesis E-IT Secure (SEITS) service, an assessment of law firm technology and business goals that results in an actionable blueprint for increased profitability, to the Frontline Managed Services platform, according to the statement.

Logicforce was founded in 1995 as a technology consulting firm that improves the profitability and operations of law firms through the strategic application of technology, according to the company. The firm’s specialties include IT optimization, eDiscovery, document review, cybersecurity and digital forensics.

Through this acquisition, Frontline Managed Services adds 50 professionals to its IT Managed Services staff, bringing the organization to more than 750 employees. Logicforce CEO Gulam Zade and CFO & COO Bret Babcock will join the Frontline Managed Services management team.

Frontline Acquires Logicforce: Executive Commentary

Seelin Naidoo, CEO of Frontline Managed Services, commented on the news:

“As we continue to deliver on our promise to stay out in front for our 800 plus clients in the legal market, we are excited to once again expand our presence with the integration of another forward-looking leader in legal tech as Logicforce. We remain committed to our strategic growth plan to always add scale and innovation for our clients, and the team of experts and services we are welcoming from Logicforce will provide a tremendous value-add for the law firm teams we serve.”

Logicforce CEO Gulam Zade added:

“We are proud of the work our team has done to drive improved security, productivity and profitability for our law firm clients through the years, and we are looking forward to this next chapter with Frontline Managed Services and the opportunity to even better serve the legal community. We are excited to bring our expertise and innovative services to the Frontline Managed Services platform, and to further our service to our existing clients with the new resources available to them.”

Logicforce was represented by Jegi Clarity, a leading independent investment bank for the software, tech-enabled services, media, information and marketing sectors.

About Frontline Managed Services

This is the latest strategic growth announcement from Frontline, which acquired eBilling provider InvoicePrep and full-service IT provider Glasser Tech in July. Founded in 1987, Frontline Managed Services has more than 700 law firm clients and now more than 800 employees across locations in Atlanta, Honolulu, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toledo, Washington DC, Toronto, London, as well as Goa and Hyderabad, India.