Frontline Managed Services Acquires eBilling Provider InvoicePrep

Frontline Managed Services has acquired InvoicePrep, an outsourced eBilling and invoice service provider for law firms. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 422 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Frontline is a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP focused on the legal industry.

The acquisition of InvoicePrep includes the company’s proprietary workflow solution and invoice compliance and revenue management (ICRM) software, which manages invoice compliancy to outside counsel guidelines (OCG), Frontline said.

Frontline Managed Services’ eBilling platform now processes more than 80,000 invoices per month, according to the company. The addition of InvoicePrep will add close to 40 additional new law firm clients.

Following the acquisition, InvoicePrep will merge under the Frontline Managed Services banner, the company said.

Frontline Managed Services Acquires InvoicePrep: Executive Insight

Seelin Naidoo, CEO of Frontline Managed Services, commented:

“We are excited for the opportunity to continue building upon our industry-leading Financial Managed Services solutions for law firms with such an innovative service provider as InvoicePrep, whose expertise in the legal industry is a great fit for us and our clients. As part of our commitment to continuing to grow and innovate for our clients, we are always in the market for great service providers like InvoicePrep, and we are proud to be in a position to seamlessly integrate another best-in-class provider in order to build a state-of-the-art platform for our clients.”

Wayne Nykyforchyn, founder and CEO of InvoicePrep, said:

“Our goal at InvoicePrep has always been to enhance profitability for our law firm clients by improving eBilling quality and accuracy, and joining Frontline Managed Services allows us to build on years of hard work to bring the best eBilling services to a large, global client base. In addition to the resources available by joining such a large leader in our industry, we look forward to the shared commitment to innovation to better serve our clients and improve their bottom line.”

About Frontline Managed Services

Founded in 1987, Frontline Managed Services has more than 700 employees across locations in Atlanta, Honolulu, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toledo, Washington DC, Toronto, London, as well as Goa and Hyderabad, India.