Frontline Managed Services Acquires Legal IT Services Firm Glasser Tech

Frontline Managed Services has made its second acquisition of the month, acquiring legal IT services provider Glasser Tech for an undisclosed amount.

The New York-headquartered Glasser Tech’s customers are largely small and mid-market law firms. Glasser Tech will serve as the New York branch for Frontline Managed Services, bringing more than 100 law firm clients to the company in the greater New York City area, Frontline said.

The acquisition also brings the total IT managed services headcount at Frontline to more than 700 across 11 worldwide offices, according to the company.

As part of the deal, Glasser Tech founder Michael Glasser will join the company’s management team as an equity partner and work out of the New York office. Glasser Tech will merge under the banner of Frontline Managed Services, the company announced.

Frontline Acquires Glasser Tech: Executive Insight

Seelin Naidoo, CEO of Frontline Managed Services, commented:

“Glasser Tech is among the most respected providers of IT services to small- to mid-size law firms throughout the country, which is a great complement for our service to over 400 of the world’s largest firms and hundreds of mid-size firms. We are proud to continue integrating top-tier service providers as we continue growing to both innovate our existing services and extend our expertise and state-of-the-art platform to a larger base of law firm IT teams.”

Michael Glasser, founder of Glasser Tech, said:

“Our philosophy at Glasser Tech is to provide our clients with the best IT solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of law firms so they can effectively run their practices. Joining the Frontline Managed Services family allows us to truly elevate the services available to our customers. As the largest provider of technology, practice automation and efficiency solutions to law firms, our clients will benefit significantly from today’s news as well as from Frontline Managed Services’ shared commitment of constantly innovating to provide value for the law firms we serve.”

About Frontline Managed Services

This is the latest strategic growth announcement from Frontline, which acquired eBilling provider InvoicePrep earlier this month.

Founded in 1987, Frontline Managed Services has more than 700 employees across locations in Atlanta, Honolulu, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toledo, Washington DC, Toronto, London, as well as Goa and Hyderabad, India.