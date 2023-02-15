PE-Backed Fresche Solutions Acquires Silveredge Consulting

This acquisition of Silveredge is part of Fresche’s strategy to expand its IBM i solutions and IT managed service delivery capabilities.

Backed by private equity firms APG and Northstar, digital transformation and app modernization solutions provider Fresche Solutions buys Silveredge Consulting, an IT consulting services provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 47 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Fresche Solutions Acquires Silveredge Consulting

Fresche Solutions, founded in 1976, is based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The company has 316 employees listed on LinkedIn across offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and India. Fresche’s areas of expertise include digital transformation and application modernization solutions, GUI, web & mobile, IT strategy services, analysis & productivity tools, application services & staffing, IBM i modernization & management, Synon transformation, application design and development, new digital solutions, application modernization, HA/DR solutions, managed services, Java development, open source development, enterprise application development, IT strategy & planning and business process automation.

Silveredge Consulting, founded in YEAR, is based in Westchester, Illinois. The company has 33 employees listed on LinkedIn. Silveredge’s areas of expertise include IBM i application support, ERP and homegrown application development and help desk services.

This acquisition is part of Fresche’s strategy to further expand its IT and IBM i solutions, application services and IT managed service delivery capabilities. Silveredge will become a business unit of Fresche and will continue to operate under its existing name.

This acquisition is part of Fresche’s strategy to further build on its position as a global provider of IT and IBM i (AS/400, iSeries) solutions and a leader in application services and IT managed service delivery.

Fraser Preston, managing partner at APG, commented on the news:

“Silveredge is an exciting addition to the Fresche family and supports the continued goal of building out a comprehensive set of solutions tailored for our customers’ growing needs. We will continue to invest in new capabilities and expand the solution set both organically and through further acquisition.”

About Fresche Solutions

Fresche Solutions was acquired by American Pacific Group (APG) and Northstar Capital in 2020.

APG is a San Francisco-based private equity firm that pursues control investment opportunities in North America. It focuses on complex businesses and transactions across sectors with a particular focus on technology.

Northstar Capital is a Minneapolis-based maker of junior capital investments and equity co-investments in mid-market companies.