Free Small Business Legal Advice: COVID-19 Stimulus Package

Attorneys offer pro bono legal consultations to small business owners to help them navigate the COVID-19 stimulus package plus other grant & loan programs.

You’re a small business owner — with 25 or fewer employees — who needs legal advice as you seek money from the COVID-19 stimulus package. But perhaps your own legal advisor isn’t up to speed on the legislation.

Where do you turn for help. Perhaps the answer involves Lawyers for Good Government Foundation (L4GG) — a non-profit network of more than 125,000 legal advocates with lawyers in all 50 states.

L4GG’s latest move involves launching the Small Business Remote Legal Clinic. That clinic offers pro bono legal consultations for small business owners — to help them navigate the COVID-19 stimulus package and other grant and loan programs that may be available to them, L4GG says.

Qualifying small businesses with 25 or fewer employees will be offered free 45-minute consultations with pro bono attorneys.

The effort so far spans 34 law firms in 30 cities across the United States. Key participants include Kirkland & Ellis, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Goodwin Procter and Covington & Burling,