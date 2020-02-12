Managed Print Acquisition: Fraser Advanced Information Systems Buys DocuSense

Fraser Advanced Information Systems – a Reading, Pennsylvania-based office technology solutions provider – has acquired DocuSense of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Zygoquest, a merger and acquisition advisor in the office equipment market, helped close the deal, as it has with similar acquisitions.

DocuSense was founded in 1989 by brother and sister team Bob and Donna Melso. It served customers throughout the Greater Philadelphia market from its West Chester headquarters. The company was authorized by Xerox, Sharp, HP, and Lexmark. In 2004, the firm introduced managed print services to its offerings, making it one of the first to do so in the Philadelphia region, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Fraser Advanced Information Systems has provided office technology solutions for 48 years. DocuSense’s Wester Chester office will be added to its existing branches in Philadelphia, harrisburg, Bethlehem, Allentown, and Wilkes Barre, the company said.

Fraser provides services in document management, managed print, software solutions and IT and network support. Fraser is an authorized dealer of Sharp and Canon.

Zygoquest’s Mike Dudek and Rich Wisniewski served as advisors to DocuSense. Zygoquest has advised on dozens of deals over recent years. Prior to founding Zygoquest, Mike Dudek was Vice-President of Acquisitions for IKON Office Solutions, a $5.5 billion NYSE company acquired by Ricoh Corporation.