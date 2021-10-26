Fraser Advanced Information Systems Acquires AAxios Technologies

Fraser Advanced Information Systems has acquired AAxios Technologies, an MSP in the Philadelphia area that offers cloud and cybersecurity services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fraser AIS, founded in 1971, has 136 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company provides business technology solutions and process automation to companies across eastern and central Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. The firm offers a Global Support Center based in its West Reading headquarters, and also has regional offices in the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

Fraser delivers remote process and equipment management including copier meter readings and supply replenishment to network monitoring, security, voice and video conferencing, cybersecurity, backup and recovery, manage print services and digital signage to companies across all industries. The company is an authorized dealer for Sharp, Canon, Lexmark, KIP, Muratec and HP Inc. print solutions.

AAxios is based in Warrington, Pennsylvania, and offers IT managed services, networking and cloud security solutions for industrial, office, medical and commercial industries.

The acquisition of Aaxios will increase Fraser AIS’ geographic reach and offer strategic planning, network management, security and hands-on remote engineering services to more customers, according to the companies.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Fraser AIS President William Fraser said: