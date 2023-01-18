Security M&A: Forter Acquires Immue to Improve Bot Detection

Digital commerce solutions provider Forter has acquired Immue, a bot detection company based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Forter Acquires Immue for Bot Detection Capabilities

Forter, founded in 2013, is based in New York, New York. The company has 616 employees listed on LinkedIn. Forter’s areas of expertise include fraud prevention, e-commerce, data analytics and risk management.

Immue, founded in 2021, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. The company has 11 employees listed on LinkedIn. Immue’s areas of expertise include website security, web scraping protection, bot detection and mitigation, anti-fraud protection, hacking protection, online fraud protection, cybersecurity, bot protection, cyberthreat protection, machine learning, fraud prevention, e-commerce, account takeover, fake account creation, credential stuffing, carding, card cracking, denial of inventory, scalping, business logic attacks, real-time order decisions, combat payment failures, new account fraud, digital payment fraud, coupon abuse, promo abuse, e-gift card fraud and BOPIS fraud.

The acquisition of Immue is Forter’s first, and will not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise, the companies said. The Immue team will join Forter’s cyber research group, improving its ability to detect device and connection manipulations.

Forter Acquires Immue: Executive Insight

Michael Reitblat, CEO and co-founder, Forter, commented on the news:

“Successful bot attacks leave the world’s biggest brands exposed to account takeovers, service disruptions, reputational damage, loss of consumer trust and more. Immue’s cutting-edge technology will enable us to bring bot detection to the full customer lifecycle – stopping the most sophisticated bots and human fraudsters from account creation to checkout. We’re thrilled to welcome Shira, Amit and the entire team to Forter.”

Shira Itzhaki, chief executive officer, Immue, added: