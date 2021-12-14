Former Starbucks CIO Joins Ensono to Lead MSP’s Cloud Experts

Ensono, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has hired former Starbucks CIO Jeff Wile to lead Ensono Digital. Wile will focus on Ensono Digital’s public cloud alliances, cloud deployment engineers and cloud native development teams, the company said.

Ensono, backed by private equity firm KKR, positions itself as an end-to-end MSP. The company’s capabilities span digital transformation consulting, as well as cloud, hybrid IT and mainframe managed services. As of April 2021, the MSP reportedly had a valuation of roughly $1.7 billion.

Wile brings a unique blend of Fortune 500, cloud, MSP and digital business expertise to Ensono. He most recently was CIO of Starbucks’ digital consumer and retail business efforts. Earlier, he was SVP of Starbucks’ global retail and infrastructure technologies. He also spent eight years at The Walt Disney Company, most recently as VP of hosting, cloud and DevOps services.

Ensono Hires Fortune 500, MSP Veteran: Executive Perspectives

But is Wile familiar with the cloud, MSP and service provider markets? Absolutely. Earlier tours of duty include VP-level positions at Savvis, and Cable & Wireless, according to his LinkedIn bio.

In prepared statement about joining Ensono, Wile said:

“I’m excited to join Ensono Digital, helping to lead our cloud native teams to assist clients with their hybrid cloud deployments and digital transformations. Ensono Digital will grow its strategic offerings and usher in a new era of talent, further supporting clients’ critical workloads and cloud migrations.”

Added Ensono CEO Jeff VonDeylen:

“Jeff will support Ensono Digital in achieving its goal of accelerating businesses’ critical cloud and digital transformations. Under Jeff’s leadership, Ensono Digital will offer clients a more robust support system for cloud-native applications, amplify the execution of managed services and improve Ensono’s culture to attract and retain top cloud talent.”

Ensono MSP Business Growth and Acquisitions

Ensono has grown organically and through additional acquisitions. Key deals included acquiring:

Amido, a cloud-native consultancy in the United Kingdom, in 2021.

Wipro’s data center services business in 2018.

Inframon, a UK-based Microsoft Azure cloud partner, in June 2017.

Attenda, a UK-based provider of hybrid IT managed services, in September 2016.

Meanwhile, Ensono parent KKR has extensive experience in the IT and service provider markets. Most recently, KKR acquired the CyrusOne data center REIT for $15 billion in November 2021.

