Former Microsoft Channel Chief Joins Private Equity Firm

Former Microsoft Channel Chief Jon Roskill, most recently CEO of ERP software provider Acumatica, is joining private equity firm EQT Partners in a senior advisory role.

Generally speaking, senior advisors often assist multiple companies within a private equity portfolio. And at times, private equity firms tap senior advisors to run companies within their portfolios.

EQT has roughly $83 billion in assets under management across 28 active funds. Portfolio companies generate a combined $33 billion in revenue and employ roughly 175,000 people.

Moreover, EQT Partners has extensive experience acquiring technology businesses within and across the IT channel. Example deals involve:

Roskill, meanwhile, spent more than a decade at Microsoft (1999-2013) in various GM and VP roles focused on software, marketing and partner programs. More recently, he was CEO of Acumatica, a cloud ERP software provider that EQT acquired in 2019. Unify Square and Microsoft veteran John Case will succeed Roskill as Acumatica’s CEO on March 1, 2022.

