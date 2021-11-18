Former Continuum CEO Michael George Leads Invicti Security

Former Continuum CEO Michael George is ready to play an encore. The MSP software and services industry veteran today surfaced as CEO of Invicti Security, a provider of Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) software to enterprise customers.

Within the SMB-focused MSP industry, George is well-known for building Continuum — a provider of NOC (network operations center), SOC (security operations center) and RMM (remote monitoring and management) software and services.

Continuum essentially rose from the ashes of a Zenith Infotech business in 2011. Working closely with investment firm Summit Partners, George took Continuum from 43 employees to more than 1,400 team members serving 6,800 customers. Private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired Continuum in 2017, then the business ultimately merged with ConnectWise (another Thoma Bravo portfolio company) in 2019. George stepped down from Continuum as part of a planned transition when the ConnectWise deal was announced.

Invicti Security: Business Focus

Fast forward to present day, and George is now CEO of Invicti. The company’s flagship products, Netsparker and Acunetix, help security professionals identify web vulnerabilities and send them to developers for remediation, the company said. More than 3,000 customers currently leverage the tools to safeguard Web applications.

Invicti launched a global channel partner portal in August 2021. We’ll be watching to see if George taps his MSP- and MSSP-industry experience while further building out Invivti.