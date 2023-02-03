Managed IT M&A: FluidOne Acquires Highlander Computing Solutions

London-based cloud solutions provider FluidOne has acquired fellow British IT company Highlander Computing Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

FluidOne, founded in 2006, is based in London, England. The company has 166 employees listed on LinkedIn. FluidOne’s areas of expertise include connected cloud, SD-WAN, SASE, cybersecurity, IoT, mobile, connectivity, unified communications, contact centre, IT managed services, modern workplace, voice, business broadband, LAN & WiFi, cyber assessments and mobile device management. FluidOne is backed by private equity firm Livingbridge.

Highlander Computing Solutions, founded in 1995, is based in Sheffield, England. The company has 55 employees listed on LinkedIn. Highlander’s areas of expertise include server infrastructure, storage solutions, virtualization, desktop solutions, hardware procurement, software and licensing, technical services, Microsoft application migration services, HPC, cloud services, support & maintenance contracts, and NetSuite ERP.

The acquisition will expand FluidOne’s presence in the north of England, the company said.

FluidOne says it will combine the existing FluidOne IT teams based in Cheltenham, Colgate, and London into a branch network providing local account management, engineering, and centralized leadership. Managing director Steve Brown will continue to lead the company.

FluidOne Acquires Highlander: Leadership Insight

Russell Horton, CEO, FluidOne, commented:

“Bringing Highlander into the group is an exciting move for us as their services really complement those in our existing portfolio, further strengthening our Connected Cloud solutions, as well as enabling us to bring a strong IT service offering to small and medium enterprises.”

Steve Brown, managing director, Highlander Computing Solutions, said: