FlipServe Cloud Gig Model Seeks to Disrupt Traditional MSPs

A startup called FlipServe has launched a cloud IT services platform that seeks to disrupt the traditional MSP (managed IT service s provider) market. The goal: Blend one-demand talent and cloud technologies to simplify IT services delivery for end-customers.

Similar in some ways to Uber’s on-demand talent, FlipServe’s business takes a page out of the gig economy playbook by focusing on outcome-based services delivery via on-demand access to a certified global workforce and emphasis on meeting service-level agreements, according to the statement.

Rather than paying for IT services based on output, FlipServe users pay for IT services based on measurable outcomes or business impacts they can objectively assess, the company says.

FlipServe Harnesses On-Demand IT Services Talent

The FlipServe platform will also provide opportunities to gig employees globally, the company said. Information about FlipServe’s IT associates such as their credentials and ratings will be provided to the customer. Once a task is assigned to a FlipServe associate, their progress will be tracked, and all of their activity from start to finish will be recorded for full transparency.

In some ways, the effort sounds similar to WorkMarket, the former OnForce, and other on-demand IT platforms that attempted to align IT talent with end-customer needs.

On FlipServe platform, users can select the service they want to accomplish along with its associated SLA’s and KPI’s, view the associated costs, track the progress of the service, and pay only after the service is completed to satisfaction. All services on the FlipServe platform are non-contractual.

Here’s how FlipServe works:

Select a Service: The customer selects a service with clearly defined SLA’s and KPI’s. Multiple services can be purchased for a single server (e.g. monitoring, patching, and upgrade). Select Service Options: The customer chooses from three service options: Silver, Gold, or Platinum. The customer also has the option to choose hours of service for each server to minimize cost. Service Transparency: Cost associated with selected options will be shown. Customers have the ability to adjust service options to control costs. Once the selected service and service options are confirmed, a FlipServe-Certified cloud professional will be engaged, and the customer dashboard will be updated with progress on both desktops and mobile smart devices for complete transparency. Simplified Payment: Customers only pay based on the condition that the work meets defined SLAs. If work does not meet SLA, FlipServe will credit the customer’s account.

Infrastructure Services as a Service

Instead of focusing heavily on classic PC and server support, FlipServe bills itself as an Infrastructure Services as a Service (iSaaS) company offering managed services for Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud, according to the statement.

FlipServe’s stated mission is to democratize cloud through unparalleled transparency, flexible service offerings, non-contractual agreements and outcome-based work. Available services include cloud subscription management, day-to-day management of cloud operations, performance management, spend management, high availability and disaster recovery.

FlipServe claims to have onboarded roughly 120 customers and 60 terabytes of data so far, according to the company’s website. Still, FlipServe did not disclose whether the company’s underlying platform is home-grown or third-party software. Also, the company did not disclose how it’s funding business development.

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.