PE-Backed Flex Technology Group Acquires Copy Link

Flex Technology Group (FTG), backed by private equity firm Oval Partners, has acquired office technology and solutions provider Copy Link for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 443 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Copy Link offers a range of business products and document solutions from office printers to document management, print management software, and on-site IT services.

The company’s founders, Kevin and Kimberley Marshall, will remain in their leadership roles, the company said. Copy Link will roll under CBE Office Solutions – which FTG acquired in August 2019 – to leverage shared resources but will continue to operate independently, FTG said.

Flex Technology Group Acquires Copy Link: Growth Initiatives

Frank Gaspari, CEO, Flex Technology Group, commented:

“We welcome Copy Link to FTG’s growing family. Kevin, Kimberley, and their entire workforce will become valuable members of the FTG team and will further support our growth initiatives as we continue our national expansion.”

Kevin Marshall, president, Copy Link, said:

“I’ve known and respected Tarek Hafiz and his team at CBE Office Solutions for a very long time. Combining our efforts in Southern California will significantly enhance our ability to provide additional value to our employees, our customers, and also allow us to aggressively grow our business. We’re excited to join Flex Technology Group and look forward to our future together!”

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology has made a number of acquisitions over the last four years, including Ultrex Business Solutions in 2020.

FTG began operating in 2005 as FlexPrint LLC based in Mesa, Arizona. In 2015, founder Frank Gaspari joined with Oval to build out a national group of print dealers to serve enterprises and major accounts around the United States.