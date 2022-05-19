PE-Backed Flex Technology Group Acquires Standard Office Systems of Atlanta

Flex Technology Group (FTG), backed by private equity firm Oval Partners, has acquired Standard Office Systems of Atlanta, an office technology and solutions provider based in metro Atlanta, Georgia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 493 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Founded in 1964, Standard Office Systems (SOS) provides copiers, printers, communications and IT services to companies in the Atlanta region. The company is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, about 22 miles northeast of Atlanta.

SOS president Bryan Ammons will become an equity holder in Flex Technology Group and his executive team will remain in their current leadership roles, the company said. The organization will become a platform of FTG.

FTG Acquires SOS: Leadership Insight

Frank Gaspari, CEO, Flex Technology Group, commented:

“We’re excited to welcome Bryan Ammons and his entire team at SOS to the FTG family. SOS is a highly respected and first-class organization that will strengthen our national presence and become a platform company to anchor our growth initiatives in the Southeast.”

Bryan Ammons, president, Standard Office Systems of Atlanta, said:

“This new partnership with Flex Technology Group will not only accelerate our team’s growth strategy, but greatly enhance what we can offer our incredible employees at SOS. While we’re proud of what we’ve built thus far, this is a unique opportunity to amplify what we’ve been doing and elevate our value propositions to our current and future customers.”

Jake Mizrahi, managing director, Oval Partners, added:

“We are encouraged by the increasing acquisition momentum we see in the industry. We’re excited to bolster our presence in the southeast with Bryan and the SOS team.”

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology has made a number of acquisitions over the last four years, including Copy Link in May 2022.

FTG began operating in 2005 as FlexPrint LLC based in Mesa, Arizona. In 2015, founder Frank Gaspari joined with Oval to build out a national group of print dealers to serve enterprises and major accounts around the United States.