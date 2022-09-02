Fisher’s Technology Acquires Managed Print Services Business From VLCM

Fisher’s Technology has acquired the managed print services business from Utah-based IT solution provider VLCM. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fisher’s Technology, founded in 1936, is based in Boise, Idaho. The company has 142 employees listed on LinkedIn. Fisher’s Technology’s areas of expertise include copiers/printers, managed IT services and document automation.

VLCM, founded in 1983, is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company has 152 employees listed on LinkedIn. VLCM’s areas of expertise include networking, VoIP, IT services, computers, printers/copiers, audio/visual and more.

VLCM says it will retain all other areas of business including cybersecurity, data center, BU/DR, virtualization, hybrid cloud, networking, Microsoft, UC, audio/visual and professional services.

Fisher’s will operate out of VLCM’s Utah location until Fisher’s finds a new location in the Salt Lake City area, the company said. VLCM’s Managed Print Services business unit is expected to be rebranded to Fisher’s Technology.

Fisher’s Acquires Managed Print Services Business: Executive Commentary

Mike Linton, CEO, VLCM, commented:

“We wanted to find an exceptional partner that would take care of our managed print customers and keep the VLCM print team together. We did a very thorough evaluation of several potential candidates and unanimously agreed that Fisher’s was a fantastic organization that would provide the type of outstanding service and support that VLCM’s Managed Print Services customers deserve moving forward. It was also obvious that there was a clear connection with culture and commitment to excellence between the two organizations.”

Chris Taylor, CEO, Fisher’s, said:

“Fisher’s is extremely excited to welcome the VLCM print team to ours and to leverage their legacy in Salt Lake City and St. George as our launch into Utah. The VLCM print team is such a great cultural fit for Fisher’s as they are amazing people who love working together and they are 100% committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience. We have wanted to serve Utah for a long time, and we could not have selected a better starting point and team of high-performing people.”

Office Equipment Dealer M&A

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity remains healthy in the office equipment dealer vertical.

