FirstLight Acquires Fiber Optic Networks, Expands Upstate New York Presence

FirstLight, a fiber-optic network services provider in Albany, New York, has acquired some of the fiber assets of DFT Communications for an undisclosed sum.

The deal enhances FirstLight’s network in Western New York and provides a third, unique route to Buffalo, the buyer said. As part of the deal, FirstLight will provide bulk communications services to support DFT’s infrastructure needs.

Kurt Van Wagenen, president and CEO of FirstLight, commented:

“The companies have worked together for many years, leveraging each other’s capabilities and strengths. This transaction will provide direct access to the underlying infrastructure in order to better position FirstLight to continue to expand its capabilities throughout this region.”

Mark R. Maytum, President and COO of DFT Communications, added:

“This transaction is beneficial to DFT, its customers and stakeholders. It allows us to focus on our core business and operations while maintaining access to the network connectivity we need, managed by a provider we have come to know and trust.”

FirstLight, founded in 1999, has been expanding its network through acquisitions. In 2017, the firm purchased Finger Lakes Technologies Group. And in 2019, FirstLight acquired Maine Fiber Company.

FirstLight works with national telecom providers, CLECs, and enterprises including healthcare organizations, high tech manufacturing and research facilities, financial institutions, educational institutes, public safety agencies, as well as local and state governments.

Fiber Optic Networks: M&A Activity

