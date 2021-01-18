First Focus Acquires MSP and ICT Consulting Firm Ordyss

Midmarket MSP First Focus acquires Ordyss, a provider of custom service desk solutions as well as ICT consulting services.

Midmarket MSP (managed IT services provider) First Focus has acquired Ordyss, a provider of custom service desk solutions as well as ICT (information and communications technology) consulting services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 45 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

First Focus and Ordyss are both based in Australia with reach into New Zealand. Ordyss will operate under its own brand, acting as the government and enterprise arm of the First Focus family. First Focus now employs roughly 220 IT professionals, the buyer says.

First Focus, founded in 2003, supports over 15,000 end users across over 150 customer engagements, according to the MSP’s website. First Focus specializes in managed services for organizations that have 20 to 500 seats.

First Focus Acquires Ordyss: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, First Focus CEO Ross Sardi said:

“Bringing the Ordyss team and services into the First Focus family lets us offer more customized support solutions and a deeper level of consulting, especially in the government and not-for-profit sectors. It also allows us to expand Ordyss’ reach to become a truly national organization, with a presence across every Australian state and New Zealand.”

Added Ordyss founder Keith Lavelle:

“Like Ordyss, First Focus offers solutions free from vendor bias, no contract lock-ins and no sales reps, focusing instead on building world-class solutions and long–lasting outcomes-based relationships with clients. After 15 years working tirelessly to build the Ordyss brand of service our clients have come to know and trust, it is with a profound sense of pride that I see Ordyss join with First Focus and continue to offer our clients the same unrivalled commitment to superior service and solutions.”

First Focus has M&A experience. The company acquired Mitel platinum partner Flexnet in August 2020.