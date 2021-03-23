Fintech Acquisition: Portfolio BI Buys Hentsū

Fintech solutions provider Portfolio BI (PBI) has acquired Hentsū, which provides managed services for AWS and Azure cloud platforms.

New York City-based financial markets technology solutions provider Portfolio BI (PBI) has acquired Hentsū, which provides managed services for AWS and Azure cloud platforms. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Both PBI and Hentsū are portfolio companies of Credit Suisse Asset Management’s NEXT Investors, a fintech growth equity group. Both companies list offices in New York, Boston, London, Belgrade and Bangkok on their websites. Hintsū is a partner of AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

Portfolio BI provides front-to-back solutions for order management, portfolio management, data management and reporting for the buy-side to more than 150 hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators.

The acquisition will pair the two firms’ complementary services and solutions, according to PBI.

Portfolio BI Acquires Hentsū: Cloud Reigns

Jeremy Siegel, CEO of Portfolio BI, commented on the deal:

“For much of the industry, the cloud vs. on-premises discussion is over; the cloud’s advantages as a platform for investment management are clear. The remote working environment and increased reliance on digital communication during the COVID-19 pandemic is opening up the prospect for new asset management operating models in the context of a broader digitalization of the industry. This acquisition empowers us to leverage Hentsū’s expertise and technology to meet our clients’ and the industries’ ever-evolving needs.”

Hentsū’s CEO, Marko Djukic, said:

“We are delighted to join Portfolio BI and to be part of the expanded offering for portfolio managers, investment analysts, risk professionals, and operations teams. As the industry’s first managed service provider specializing in public cloud environments, our technology allows managers to scale up or down, pivot strategies, and adapt to changing market opportunities. This offering fits well within the vision, technology and service already offered by Portfolio BI.”

Fintech M&A

