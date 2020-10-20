FinancialForce Cloud PSA, ERP Gains Services Revenue Forecasting Enhancements

FinancialForce has upgraded its cloud-based PSA (professional services automation) and ERP (enterprise resource planning) platform, which is designed to work with the Salesforce cloud.

On the PSA front, the FinancialForce upgrade features:

A services revenue forecasting dashboard;

“In context” time entry — which collects time information when and where PSA users are performing their work; and

task integration with Jira, the project tracking software from Atlassian.

On the ERP front, the upgrade features:

A cash flow forecasting dashboard;

procurement and inventory dashboards; and

the ability to separate charge terms from billing terms.

The overall platform also gains more embedded analytics, an upgraded user experience; and new workspaces that address services revenue forecasting, time and expense and revenue management.

Professional Services Automation (PSA) For MSPs, SMBs, IT Services

Within the SMB sector, most MSPs typically leverage PSA tools such as ConnectWise Manage, Datto Autotask or perhaps Kaseya BMS — though cloud upstarts such as Syncro and Atera are gaining some momentum.

By contrast, FinancialForce is used across multiple professional services markets beyond the MSP sector. Still, the company’s target customers include software, high-tech and IT service providers. FinancialForce launched a formal reseller program in 2019.