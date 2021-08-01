M&A List: 21 Financial Services MSP Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions involving MSPs (managed IT services providers) for financial services, banks, hedge funds, private equity, credit unions & more.

M&A (merger and acquisition) activity across the managed IT services provider (MSP) sector remains strong. Indeed, ChannelE2E has covered more than 1,000 technology business buyouts since 2019, and many of those deals involve MSPs.

Dig a little deeper, and you may notice the MSP M&A deals involve specific vertical markets. Among the most popular M&A areas of focus: MSPs that support financial services sector customers — such as community banks, credit unions, Wall Street firms, and/or private equity firms.

M&A List: MSPs for Financial Services

For those tracking the market, here’s a regularly updated list of M&A deals involving financial services MSPs, IT consulting firms and business management consultants — including the buyers, sellers and investors navigating the market.

21. July 2021: Thrive, backed by private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners, acquired S7 Technology Group, an MSP supports financial services and private equity customers.

20. November 2020: Coretelligent, backed by private equity firm VSS Capital Partners, acquired Soundshore Technology Group — an MSP for hedge funds, venture capitalists and financial services firms.

19. July 2020: Highmetric, backed by The Acacia Group, acquired Vorto, a UK company with security, patch management & code quality expertise. Both companies are ServiceNow partners.

18. July 2020: ECI (formerly Eze Castle Integration), a financial services & hedge fund-focused MSP backed by private equity firm H.I.G. Capital, acquired Alphaserve Technologies.

17. June 2020: Private equity firm H.I.G. Capital invested in Eze Castle Integration (ECI), the well-known MSP for financial services customers.

16. June 2020: Private equity firm Summit Partners invested $37 million in Appway, a provider of business process automation software in the financial services vertical market.

15. May 2020: Accenture acquired Italian financial services consulting firm NIKE Group. The deal expanded Accenture’s FinTech & regulatory compliance talent pool.

14. March 2020: Delta Capita Group, a financial services consulting firm and MSP, received a $50 million equity investment from Prytek Holdings and over $100 million of capital for future acquisitions and client transactions.

13. November 2019: Capco, owned by private equity firm CD&R, acquired ATOM Solutions. Capco’s consulting expertise includes financial services, energy & commodities trading.

12. November 2019: Coretelligent acquired SoundView IT Solutions.

11. August 2019: Accenture acquired Parker Fitzgerald, a risk management consulting firm for financial services companies.

10. July 2019: Thrive, backed by M/C Partners at the time, acquired Tier1Net.

9. February 2019: Abacus Group acquired Proactive Technologies, uniting two financial services MSPs that have deep expertise in alternative investment firms such as hedge funds.

8. January 2019: Accenture acquired Orbium, a management consultancy & technology services provider focused in the financial services vertical market.

7. December 2018: Accenture acquired professional services assets from Zafin, a financial services software provider.

6. December 2018: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) acquired BridgePoint Group, a management consulting firm in the financial services and retirement services vertical.

5. September 2018: Data Systems Technology Solutions acquired Unicom Technologies Inc., a regional IT-provider for banks and credit unions.

4. July 2018: Thrive acquired InfoHedge Technologies, an MSP and private cloud provider focused on financial services and hedge fund organizations.

3. April 2018: Wavestone acquired Xceed Group, a nearly $19 million IT consulting firm that generates adjusted EBITDA margins of 20-plus percent in the financial services vertical.

2. October 2017: Thrive acquired Precision IT, a New York-based MSP with financial services expertise.

1. January 2017: Linedata acquired Gravitas Technology Services. The combined IT service providers support wealth managers & asset managers.

Bonus – What M&A Deal(s) Did We Miss?: Send M&A deal information to Joe@AfterNines.com.