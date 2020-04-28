Fiber Optic Network Service Providers: Merger and Acquisition Deal List
List of mergers & acquisitions (M&A), buyouts, investments & private equity deals involving fiber optic network service providers.
Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving fiber optic network service providers remains steady. Here’s a sampling of fiber optic M&A deals that ChannelE2E has tracked.
- April 2020: Fiber network provider Transtelco acquired Neutrona Networks International, a software-defined service provider in Latin America & the Caribbean.
- April 2020: Private equity firm Grain Management acquired Hunter Communications.
- March 2020: Metronet acquired Jaguar Communications.
- February 2020: Everstream, a Cleveland-based fiber networks provider, acquired Detroit’s Rocket Fiber.
- May 2019: FirstLight acquired Maine Fiber Company, extending FirstLight’s fiber network throughout Maine and providing a unique route for the company into Canada
- May 2019: Fiber network owner Zayo Group Holdings was bought by Digital Colony Partners and EQT Partners for more than $8 billion.
- Apr 2018: ZenFi Networks and Cross River Fiber merged to create a “leading communications infrastructure provider” that offers fiber and colocation services in the New York and New Jersey metro areas.
- May 2018: ExteNet Systems acquired Hudson Fiber Network (HFN), gaining a fiber optic infrastructure footprint across the New York and New Jersey region.
- Jul 2017: EQT bought Lumos Networks for approximately $950 million.
- Dec 2016: Consolidated Communications acquired FairPoint Communications, a broadband fiber and managed services provider for $1.5 billion in stock.
