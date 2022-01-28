Federal Advisory Partners Acquires Favor TechConsulting
Federal Advisory Partners, backed by private equity firm Sagewind Capital, has acquired Favor TechConsulting (FTC). Together, the government IT consulting firms will offer digital transformation, cybersecurity and threat detection services to federal agencies. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
This is technology M&A deal number 118 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.
- See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.
- See all government IT consulting mergers and acquisitions listed here.
Government IT Consulting: FAP, FTC Business Backgrounds
FTC is an IT solutions and services provider serving federal government agencies across the civil, defense and intelligence landscape since 2007. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia with additional offices in Bethesda, Maryland and Arlington, Virginia. The company specializes in agile transformation, IT infrastructure and modernization, cybersecurity and threat detection, data science and analytics and intelligence engineering and operations, according to its website.
Benjamin Lin, president of FTC, commented on the news:
“FTC is a recognized leader in delivering robust, scalable, and transformative digital solutions and consulting services that allow our customers across the federal sector to evolve their IT ecosystems, optimize value streams, and enhance business agility. This new partnership enables us to aggressively pursue our long-term growth strategy, explore market expansion through potential acquisitions, and enhance our offerings for advanced, full-cycle digital services. Our commitment to our customers is unwavering, and we look forward to expanding our capabilities while retaining the agility and entrepreneurial culture that our employees and customers have grown accustomed to over more than a decade.”
F|A|P CEO Tim Borchert added:
“FTC and F|A|P are both leaders in our markets today and are strategically aligned to deliver innovative solutions to tackle some of the most complex challenges facing our government clients. Together, FTC and F|A|P will deliver a powerful combination of advisory services and technology, continuing to leverage our deep industry expertise, leading technical know-how, and commitment to service. We look forward to the next chapter of growth as the two companies work together to scale and bring deep expertise and diverse capabilities to better serve our customers into the future.”
Government M&A Activity
M&A activity among government-focused IT solutions providers, consultants and MSPs has remained steady and strong. Here’s a complete list of government-focused IT consulting M&A deals.
No Comments