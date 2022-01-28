Federal Advisory Partners Acquires Favor TechConsulting

Federal Advisory Partners, backed by private equity firm Sagewind Capital, has acquired Favor TechConsulting (FTC). Together, the government IT consulting firms will offer digital transformation, cybersecurity and threat detection services to federal agencies. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 118 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Government IT Consulting: FAP, FTC Business Backgrounds

FTC is an IT solutions and services provider serving federal government agencies across the civil, defense and intelligence landscape since 2007. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia with additional offices in Bethesda, Maryland and Arlington, Virginia. The company specializes in agile transformation, IT infrastructure and modernization, cybersecurity and threat detection, data science and analytics and intelligence engineering and operations, according to its website.