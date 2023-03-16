Fairdinkum Consulting, an engineering-driven MSP and Microsoft partner, has acquired Warren Systems Group (WSG) for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 74 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Fairdinkum Consulting Acquires Warren Systems Group

Fairdinkum Consulting is based in New York City. The company has 27 employees listed on LinkedIn. Fairdinkum’s areas of expertise include Outsourced IT Support, Supplemental IT Support, Cloud Migrations and Computing, Disaster Recovery, Offsite Backup and Storage, Hosting, Regulatory Compliance, Network / Cyber Security, and Training and Awareness.

Warran Systems Group, founded in 1995, is also based in New York City. The company has seven employees listed on LinkedIn. WSG’s areas of expertise include Cybersecurity, Cloud, Desktop Support, System management, Business Continuity Planning, Technology-Driven Compliance Solutions, Workflow Consulting, Business & Technology Analysis, and Virtual CTO.

This is Fairdinkum’s first acquisition. IT services M&A firm Cogent Growth Partners advised the company on the deal.

Fairdinkum Acquires WSG: Employees To Stay On

Bruce Teichman, Executive Vice President and Partner, Cogent Growth Partners, commented:

“Fairdinkum Consulting and Warren Systems Group share a white glove approach to customer service and support, as well as an empowered culture that encourages employees to excel. In addition, the two companies are based in New York City, which is helping to streamline the integration process.”

Bruce Leibstone, founder and president, Warren Systems Group, said: