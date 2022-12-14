IT Talent Acquisition M&A: Factotum Group Acquires Sydney Tyler

The deal adds recruitment, executive search and head-hunting to Factotum's portfolio of services and accelerates the firm's growth strategy.

UK outsourcing specialist Factotum Group LLP has acquired the talent acquisition business of Sydney Tyler Limited. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Factotum Acquires Sydney Tyler Limited

Factotum Group, founded in 2020, is based in London, England. The company has 21 employees listed on LinkedIn. Factotum’s areas of expertise include HR, insurance, marketing, strategy development, IT, accounting and payroll.

Sydney Tyler Talent, founded in 2020, is based in Potters Bar, England. The company has two employees listed on LinkedIn. Sydney Tyler’s areas of expertise include technology, recruitment, FinTech, executive hires, project managers, program managers, Java, DevOps, cloud, digital transformation, sales, C-level, digital, SEO and account management.

The deal adds recruitment, executive search and head-hunting capabilities to Factotum’s portfolio of services and accelerates the firm’s growth strategy, the companies said. The deal adds to Factotum’s core HR support capabilities including compliance, performance management, employee engagement, dispute resolution, contracts and handbooks, HR administration, staff wellbeing, training, and rewards and benefits.

Sydney Tyler’s Managing Director Lucie Jeffries joins Factotum as Talent Acquisition Partner.

Factotum Acquires Sydney Tyler: Executive Perspectives

Bobby Lane, CEO of Factotum, commented on the news:

“Adding talent acquisition to the Factotum range of services means our clients can continue to count on us to support their domestic and international growth. This deal means we can now offer 360-degree support to help our clients manage and grow their teams, allowing them to get on with their core business activities whilst we look after business support aspects. I’ve always admired the achievements of Lucie and her team, especially the way they immerse themselves in clients’ strategic planning, turning tactical plans into reality for so many dynamic businesses. I’m delighted to welcome the Sydney Tyler team to the Factotum Group.”

Lucie Jeffries, founder, Sydney Tyler Limited, said:

“We’re really excited to be joining forces with the Factotum Group. The deal allows us to grow at an accelerated pace to keep up with the expanding needs of our combined client base. We can’t wait to start helping Factotum’s clients with their growth plans, as well as offering our existing clients access to a broader range of services to support their growth.”

Factotum Group’s M&A Activity

Factotum is no stranger to M&A. Earlier this year, Factotum acquired R3 IT Services and Modus Analytics.

