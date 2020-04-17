Facebook Cancels All Face to Face Events Through June 2021

Facebook has canceled all of its major face-to-face conferences, events and gatherings through June 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg disclosed. Facebook’s decision mirrors a similar move at Microsoft, which has also canceled all major conferences through mid-2021 — including the company’s popular Microsoft Ignite and Inspire events.

In Facebook’s case, Zuckerberg said the company is “canceling any large physical events we had planned with 50 or more people through June 2021. Some of these we will hold as virtual events instead and we’ll share more details on that soon. Similarly, we’re extending our policy of no business travel through at least June of this year as well.”

The decisions come as global businesses and technology companies navigate the coronavirus pandemic. As many face-to-face events get shelved, President Trump shared his guidance for re-opening the U.S. economy. The guidance is meant to assist state governors on a region-by-region basis.

Channel Partner Summits: The Challenge Ahead

The Facebook and Microsoft event strategies raise key questions for channel-centric technology companies — many of which depend on annual events and regional gatherings to drive partner engagements and sales leads.

Dozens of channel events have been canceled through at least August 2020, but some events have been rescheduled for later in 2020. Others have shifted to virtual event formats hosted on the Web.