Facebook Acquires Customer Service CRM Startup Kustomer

Facebook is acquiring CRM software startup Kustomer, the companies confirmed today. The deal was valued at $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In some ways, Kustomer attempts to disrupt traditional customer service and help desk ticketing systems. The platform “enables customers to resolve easy questions themselves, and empowers agents to deliver convenient, informative experiences that build loyalty. It’s a new type CRM for customer service that drives smarter data-driven processes so you resolve more conversations quickly,” Kustomer asserts. Moreover the Kustomer omnichannel CRM platform provides a “unified picture of the customer in a single view,” the seller says.

Kustomer already integrates with Facebook Messenger, and an Instagram messaging integration is under development, The Wall Street Journal reports. Dozens of additional integrations — with platforms like Amazon Connect, Atlassian Jira, ChatDesk, Slack, Snowflake, TalkDesk, Twitter, Twilio, WhatsApp — are available.

Facebook Acquires Kustomer: Executive Perspectives

In a blog about the deal, Kustomer CEO Brad Birnbaum said:

“Once the acquisition closes, we look forward to working closely with Facebook, where we will continue to serve our customers and work with our partners as part of the Facebook family. With our complementary capabilities, we will be able to help more people benefit from customer service that is faster, richer and available whenever and however they need it–via phone, email, text, web chat or messaging. In particular, we look forward to enhancing the messaging experience which is one of the fastest growing ways for people and businesses to engage.”

The deal faces “customary regulatory review,” Birnbaum also mentioned.